Acomo N.V. Announces Key Leadership Appointment

November 01, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (GB:0DLI) has released an update.

Amsterdam Commodities N.V. is set to appoint Bert Meulman as a Non-Executive Director, succeeding Yoav Gottesmann. Meulman, an experienced leader with a history of transforming B&S Group, is expected to bring valuable insights to Acomo, enhancing its long-term value creation. His appointment will be considered for approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

