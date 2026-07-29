Is ACN's Deal With Radisson for Booking App Launch a Growth Catalyst?

Accenture ACN has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group to launch an AI-powered hotel discovery app in ChatGPT, enabling travelers to move seamlessly from trip planning to hotel search, comparison and booking through natural language conversations.

Accessible as @RadissonHotels in ChatGPT, the app allows users to discover more than 1,000 Radisson Hotels properties across over 100 countries. By starting a ChatGPT conversation with @RadissonHotels, travelers can request recommendations for trips, such as family-friendly stays in Amsterdam or hotels near the Eiffel Tower in Paris that offer gym and spa facilities. The app provides relevant hotel recommendations featuring live room availability, pricing, amenities, property information, location insights and interactive maps. Once a selection is made, users are directed to the Radisson Hotels website to complete their reservation.

As more travelers rely on AI to research destinations, evaluate options and organize trips, hospitality providers are increasingly required to ensure their offerings remain discoverable, accurate and actionable during the planning stage. Accenture’s Consumer Pulse Research indicates that 87% of travelers are willing to use AI-powered travel agents to identify the most suitable options, while 71% expect AI to influence at least half of their hotel or airline spending over the next year.

The partnership began with Radisson Hotel Group adopting an MCP accelerator within Accenture’s AI Merchant Center, an agentic readiness and intelligence platform. The solution helped organize, validate and optimize the company's hotel content, inventory, pricing and booking data for AI-driven discovery. Accenture also designed the user experience and integrated the app with Radisson Hotel Group’s existing systems to deliver real-time hotel information. The companies plan to further enhance the platform with personalized recommendations, loyalty recognition, in-chat booking, reservation management, itinerary modifications and AI concierge services.

For Accenture, the collaboration reinforces its leadership in generative AI and agentic commerce while demonstrating the practical value of the AI Merchant Center platform. The project highlights Accenture’s ability to help enterprises modernize customer engagement, accelerate AI adoption and create new digital commerce channels. Successful deployment of the solution is expected to strengthen Accenture’s credentials in the hospitality sector and support future AI transformation opportunities across travel and other consumer-facing industries.

The ChatGPT app also supports Radisson Hotel Group’s broader digital transformation and direct booking strategy. Accenture has already assisted the company in modernizing the digital and data infrastructure, consolidating its brands onto a unified global platform and enabling more personalized marketing across the portfolio of more than 1,000 hotels. Extending this foundation to ChatGPT is expected to help Radisson Hotel Group remain visible, relevant and easily bookable as traveler preferences continue to evolve.

Taking a Look at Similar AI-Powered Deals

Salesforce CRM is participating in a similar hospitality-focused AI initiative with Minor Hotels, alongside Google Cloud, OneTrust and Deloitte. The companies are developing a global data and AI platform that will connect more than 640 Minor Hotels properties, unify guest information and support AI-driven personalization. Salesforce’s Agentforce Marketing capabilities are anticipated to help the hotel operator deliver more relevant communications and experiences throughout the customer journey.

Like Accenture’s collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group, the project involving Salesforce demonstrates how enterprise technology providers are helping hospitality companies modernize legacy systems, use real-time data more effectively and create increasingly personalized digital interactions for travelers.

Choice Hotels International CHH has also entered into a comparable collaboration with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to integrate artificial intelligence across its operations. The initiative is intended to move AI beyond isolated experiments and deploy it at an enterprise scale, supporting enhanced guest experiences, hotel management and organizational efficiency. By integrating AI into core functions such as guest personalization, pricing and operations, Choice Hotels aims to improve both customer experience and internal efficiency. Importantly, this strategy extends beyond AWS.

Choice Hotels is building a broader ecosystem of AI partnerships, including collaborations with Google for AI-powered travel discovery and participation in OpenAI’s ChatGPT advertising pilot. This multi-platform approach indicates a forward-looking strategy as travel search and booking increasingly shift toward AI-driven and conversational interfaces.

Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Accenture has lost nearly 40% in the past year, underperforming its industry.

1-Year Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, ACN trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.44, way below the industry’s 11.14.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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ACN’s Zacks Rank

ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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