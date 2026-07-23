ACNB Corporation Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ACNB Corporation (ACNB) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.214 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $11.648 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $42.820 million from $39.694 million last year.

ACNB Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.214 Mln. vs. $11.648 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $42.820 Mln vs. $39.694 Mln last year.

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