ACMR Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Can Strong Portfolio Lift the Stock?

ACM Research ACMR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results before market open on Nov. 7.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $192 million, indicating growth of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting a fall of 50.9% from the year-ago figure. The figure has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



ACM Research’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 136%.



Factors to Consider for ACMR

Strength in semiconductor fabrication supported by a strong cleaning portfolio, front-end processing tools and differentiated technology is likely to have driven ACM Research’s top-line growth in the third quarter.



Growing demand for single-wafer cleaning tools, especially the Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture portion of the cleaning market is expected to have aided the third-quarter performance. The strong adoption of ACMR’s prime SAPS Tahoe and TEBO single-wafer cleaning products is likely to have continued its positive impact on sales in the third quarter.



ACM Research’s latest technological innovations, coupled with increasing market share gain across the United States, Korea and Taiwan, and mainland China are expected to have boosted the third quarter performance.



The company’s recent introduction of Frame Wafer Cleaning Tool and new additions to its FOPLP portfolio, such as Ultra C bev-p panel bevel etching tool and Ultra C vac-p flux cleaning tool, are expected to have been major positives for its third-quarter performance.



Robust demand for the company's chiplet designs, owing to the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom, is expected to have bolstered its presence in the advanced packaging market in the quarter under review. The transition to 3D architecture for NAND, DRAM and logic is increasing the demand for its vertical cleaning solutions, including TEBO and supercritical CO2 dry, as well as the proprietary furnace ALD design.



High bandwidth memory requirements are driving demand for its TSV plating and 2.5D advanced packaging solutions in the third quarter.



However, ACMR’s significant challenges from macroeconomic uncertainties and intensifying competition in the semiconductor industry might have softened its third-quarter performance. The negative impacts of escalating tensions between the United States and China do not bode well for semiconductor companies. Changes in the spending patterns of key customers and supply-chain constraints are other headwinds are likely to have hurt its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ACM Research has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

