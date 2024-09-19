ACLX, HROW Deliver Triple-Digit Returns - Did You Cash In?

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Many traders seek instant gratification in the stock market. Some stocks offer quick profits, while others require a patient, long-term approach for significant returns. Walter Schloss, a legendary Wall Street investor, noted, "Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately". Whether it is short-term or long-term investing, profitability remains the ultimate measure of a successful trade.

In this article, we highlight stocks previously featured on our site that reached their 52-week highs yesterday. (*Last Closing price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.18, 2024).

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

May 7, 2024

$5.00

$11.99

$11.69

140%

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

June 3, 2022

$12.66

$82.97

$80.55

555%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

Jan.31, 2024

$16.60

$32.13

$30.76

93%

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Feb.15, 2024

$5.36

$19.75

$19.32

268%

Harrow Inc. (HROW)

Feb.13, 2024

$11.32

$46.71

$45.33

312%

MannKind Corp. (MNKD)

Apr.8, 2024

$4.47

$6.81

$6.66

52%

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

Feb.7, 2023

$12.38

$36.25

$34.99

192%

