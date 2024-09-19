ACLX, HROW Deliver Triple-Digit Returns - Did You Cash In?

(RTTNews) - Many traders seek instant gratification in the stock market. Some stocks offer quick profits, while others require a patient, long-term approach for significant returns. Walter Schloss, a legendary Wall Street investor, noted, "Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately". Whether it is short-term or long-term investing, profitability remains the ultimate measure of a successful trade.
In this article, we highlight stocks previously featured on our site that reached their 52-week highs yesterday. (*Last Closing price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.18, 2024).
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
May 7, 2024
|
$5.00
|
$11.99
|
$11.69
|
140%
|
June 3, 2022
|
$12.66
|
$82.97
|
$80.55
|
555%
|
Jan.31, 2024
|
$16.60
|
$32.13
|
$30.76
|
93%
|
Feb.15, 2024
|
$5.36
|
$19.75
|
$19.32
|
268%
|
Feb.13, 2024
|
$11.32
|
$46.71
|
$45.33
|
312%
|
Apr.8, 2024
|
$4.47
|
$6.81
|
$6.66
|
52%
|
Feb.7, 2023
|
$12.38
|
$36.25
|
$34.99
|
192%
