ACLX, HROW Deliver Triple-Digit Returns - Did You Cash In?

(RTTNews) - Many traders seek instant gratification in the stock market. Some stocks offer quick profits, while others require a patient, long-term approach for significant returns. Walter Schloss, a legendary Wall Street investor, noted, "Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately". Whether it is short-term or long-term investing, profitability remains the ultimate measure of a successful trade.

In this article, we highlight stocks previously featured on our site that reached their 52-week highs yesterday. (*Last Closing price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.18, 2024).

Related Reading

SLNO Skyrockets 800%, BWAY Blasts Past 400% - Were You On Board?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.