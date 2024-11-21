Ackermans & van Haaren and Delen Family Strengthen Partnership

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (GB:0GYM) has released an update.

Ackermans & van Haaren NV and the Delen family have reinforced their long-term partnership with updated shareholder arrangements for Delen Private Bank and Bank J. Van Breda & Co, aiming for sustainable growth in the private banking sector. The adjustments include provisions for share transfers, enhanced governance rights, and increased dividend distributions, ensuring a future-proof collaboration. This strategic move reflects their commitment to advancing their joint control and expanding market influence.

