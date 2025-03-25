ACIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ACIO ETF (Symbol: ACIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.55, changing hands as high as $39.59 per share. ACIO shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACIO's low point in its 52 week range is $34.6901 per share, with $41.489 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.46.

