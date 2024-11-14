Achilles Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (48c) vs. (42c) last year

Following the discontinuation of its TIL-based cNeT program and closure of the Phase I/IIa CHIRON and THETIS clinical trials, the Company has engaged BofA Securities as a financial advisor in the process of exploring strategic options.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ACHL:
- ACHL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Achilles Therapeutics Shifts Strategy, Seeks Alternatives
- Achilles to end development of TIL-based cNeT therapy, conduct strategic review
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.