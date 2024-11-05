Acheter-Louer.fr Completes Share Consolidation and Capital Adjustment

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr has finalized a significant share consolidation, replacing old shares with a nominal value of 0.0020 euros with new shares valued at 20 euros, effective October 31, 2024. This move, accompanied by a reduction in the nominal value to 0.112 euros, is aimed at addressing past losses and preparing for future financial operations. The company’s share capital now stands at 37,220.736 euros, divided into 332,328 ordinary shares.

