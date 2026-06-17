ACGL Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL have gained 2.7% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s appreciation of 0.9%.



Arch Capital has outperformed its peers, including The Progressive Corporation PGR, NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH and W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB. Shares of PGR, NMIH and WRB have lost 23%, 4.1% and 6.2%, respectively, in the last six-month period.



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ACGL’s Expensive Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-book ratio, Arch Capital is currently trading at 1.41X, above its industry average of 1.4X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.

ACGL Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arch Capital’s 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.5% and 2.2%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates. Earnings have grown 30% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 22.7%.

Earnings Surprise History

The insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average of 14.97%.

Return on Capital of ACGL

Arch Capital’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 17.6%, ahead of the industry average of 7.4%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ equity.

Average Target Price for ACGL Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 20 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $108.33 per share. The average suggests a potential 18.39% upside from the last closing price.



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Key Points to Note for ACGL Stock

Arch Capital’s well-rounded product portfolio and consistent premium growth highlight the strength of its organic drivers. Rate increases, new business inflows and expansion within existing accounts continue to fuel its momentum. Additionally, its ability to scale organically across specialty insurance and reinsurance underscores sustained growth potential.



Building on this momentum, Arch Capital has delivered steady premium acceleration, with net premiums written registering a seven-year (2018-2025) CAGR of 17.4%. The combination of firm market rates, inflation-led demand and disciplined underwriting has strengthened growth across P&C lines.



Arch Capital is also benefiting from favorable dynamics in the P&C market, where a hardening environment is supporting higher premiums and stronger demand for coverage. While industry-wide pressures, such as catastrophe losses and inflation, have intensified claims costs, they have also driven rate momentum. With its underwriting discipline, global distribution and focus on specialty lines, Arch Capital is well-placed to capitalize on these conditions.

End Notes

Overall, Arch Capital continues to benefit from strong organic growth drivers, steady premium momentum and a solid competitive position in key markets.



Arch Capital boasts a strong product portfolio and has a solid track record of premium growth, as well as favorable return on capital. Both the Insurance and Reinsurance segments should continue to witness significant growth from increases in most lines of business. A robust capital position over the years reflects its financial flexibility.



Its solid growth projections, higher target price and favorable return on capital should continue to benefit Arch Capital over the long term. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.