Acesian Partners Expands with New Singapore Subsidiary

Acesian Partners Limited (SG:5FW) has released an update.
Acesian Partners Limited has expanded its operations by incorporating a new subsidiary, ACF Eco Environment Pte. Ltd., in Singapore. ACF will focus on the sales and distribution of specialized stainless-steel ductwork and exhaust systems. This move is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial results for the current year.
