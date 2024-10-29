News & Insights

Acerinox Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox reported an EBITDA of 114 million euros in Q3 2024, showcasing resilience amid challenging conditions in the U.S. and European markets. The company’s strategic measures, including the resumption of production at the Acerinox Europa plant and the upcoming sale of Bahru Stainless, are expected to bolster financial outcomes despite ongoing demand weaknesses. Investors are keenly watching these developments as Acerinox navigates market uncertainties and aims to enhance its financial position.

