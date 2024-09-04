Acer Unveils Nitro Blaze 7 Gaming PC With 7-inch FHD IPS Display

(RTTNews) - Acer announced the launch of the new Acer Nitro Blaze 7 device, the company's first-generation handheld AI gaming PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI. It comes with a 7-inch FHD IPS touch display, and offers a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync Premium. The Nitro Blaze 7 has storage capacity of up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and 16 GB LPDDR5x memory at 7500 MT/s for higher data transfer rates and bandwidth. The Nitro gaming handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and has USB4 Type-C with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 runs on Windows 11, and features the new Acer Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.

