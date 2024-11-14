ACEA SPA Reports Strong EBITDA Growth and Profits

ACEA SPA (IT:ACE) has released an update.

ACEA SPA reported a robust 15% increase in EBITDA to €1,161 million for the first nine months of 2024, largely driven by its regulated businesses, despite a decline in energy prices affecting overall revenues. Investments surged by 22% to €952 million, supporting growth in key sectors like water and electricity, as the company upgraded its 2024 guidance for EBITDA and improved its financial leverage ratio. The company’s net profit also saw a significant jump of 36%, reaching €285 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and strategic expansion efforts.

For further insights into IT:ACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.