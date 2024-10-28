News & Insights

ACDC Metals Showcases Innovation at IMARC Sydney

October 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

ACDC Metals Ltd (AU:ADC) has released an update.

ACDC Metals Ltd is showcasing its innovative mine-to-market solutions at the IMARC event in Sydney, highlighting its commitment to advancing the mineral exploration industry. The company is emphasizing its strategic approach and expertise, positioning itself as a key player in the market. Investors may find this an opportune moment to explore the potential of ACDC Metals as it navigates the future of mineral resources.

