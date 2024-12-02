ACDC Metals Announces Major Resource Boost at Goschen Central

ACDC Metals Ltd (AU:ADC) has released an update.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced a significant upgrade in resources at its Goschen Central project, with indicated resources increasing by over 60% to 210 million tonnes and a 13% boost in total rare earth oxide grades. This expansion sets the stage for an upcoming scoping study, enhancing the project’s potential in mineral sands and rare earth processing. The deposit remains open for further exploration, promising continued growth for the company’s resources.

