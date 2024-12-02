News & Insights

Stocks

ACDC Metals Announces Major Resource Boost at Goschen Central

December 02, 2024 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ACDC Metals Ltd (AU:ADC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced a significant upgrade in resources at its Goschen Central project, with indicated resources increasing by over 60% to 210 million tonnes and a 13% boost in total rare earth oxide grades. This expansion sets the stage for an upcoming scoping study, enhancing the project’s potential in mineral sands and rare earth processing. The deposit remains open for further exploration, promising continued growth for the company’s resources.

For further insights into AU:ADC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.