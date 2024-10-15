News & Insights

Accuray CEO Suzanne Winter Back From Medical Leave Of Absence

October 15, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Radiation therapy company Accuray, Inc. (ARAY) announced Tuesday that Suzanne Winter has returned from her temporary medical leave and assumed her full duties as President and Chief Executive Officer effective today.

Winter took a temporary medical leave of absence to receive care for a treatable form of cancer in early September.

Sandeep Chalke, who has served as interim CEO during Winter's absence, will continue in his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Winter has more than 30 years of healthcare med tech experience. She joined Accuray as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer in October 2019. Prior to that, she served as Group Vice President Medtronic Diabetes.

