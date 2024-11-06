News & Insights

Stocks

Acciona Signs €100 Million Swap Deal in Renewable Sector

November 06, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acciona (ES:ANA) has released an update.

Acciona has entered into a financial swap contract involving shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, valued at €100 million. This agreement, which represents 1.52% of CAER’s share capital, is set to mature in 12 months and will be settled through the delivery of shares. Such moves could impact investor perceptions and market dynamics around Acciona’s renewable energy arm.

For further insights into ES:ANA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.