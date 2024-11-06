Acciona Signs €100 Million Swap Deal in Renewable Sector

Acciona (ES:ANA) has released an update.

Acciona has entered into a financial swap contract involving shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, valued at €100 million. This agreement, which represents 1.52% of CAER’s share capital, is set to mature in 12 months and will be settled through the delivery of shares. Such moves could impact investor perceptions and market dynamics around Acciona’s renewable energy arm.

