ACCIONA Energía Sells Hydroelectric Assets to Endesa

November 15, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (ES:ANE) has released an update.

ACCIONA Energía has agreed to sell its subsidiary, Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, holding 34 hydroelectric plants in Spain, to Endesa for €1,000 million. The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2025, will generate an estimated capital gain of €620 million, aligning with ACCIONA’s asset rotation strategy. This move highlights ACCIONA Energía’s focus on maintaining its leading position in the renewable energy sector.

