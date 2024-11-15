ACCIONA Energía Sells Hydroelectric Assets to Endesa

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (ES:ANE) has released an update.

ACCIONA Energía has agreed to sell its subsidiary, Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, holding 34 hydroelectric plants in Spain, to Endesa for €1,000 million. The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2025, will generate an estimated capital gain of €620 million, aligning with ACCIONA’s asset rotation strategy. This move highlights ACCIONA Energía’s focus on maintaining its leading position in the renewable energy sector.

