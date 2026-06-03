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Accenture Invests In AlphaSense To Advance AI Powered Market Intelligence

June 03, 2026 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), the tech and consulting giant, Wednesday announced that it is investing in AlphaSense, an AI platform transforming market intelligence through Accenture Ventures.

The financial details of the investment have not been disclosed.

With this investment and collaboration, the two companies plan to help organizations embed market intelligence into core agentic workflows, enabling more proactive, data-driven decision-making, transforming numerous industries including financial services, life sciences, healthcare, technology, and energy.

As per Accenture, Over 7,000 enterprises-including 90% of the S&P 100, all of the world's top global investment banks, and 92% of the world's 50 largest pharmaceutical companies-rely on AlphaSense's AI platform to create AI workflows, inform corporate development and strategy, and advance competitive intelligence. Demand for its trusted AI insights and workflow agents is rapidly growing, with AlphaSense recently surpassing $600 million in ARR and announcing a $350 million funding round at a $7.5 billion valuation.

In pre-market activity, ACN shares were trading at $186, down 0.10% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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