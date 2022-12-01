Markets
Accenture Buys Fiftyfive5

December 01, 2022 — 09:10 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Fiftyfive5 specializes in opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking.

Fiftyfive5 works extensively with clients across health & public services, consumer goods & services, financial services, communications & media, travel, digital and technology.

