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Accenture Announces $2 Bln Increase To FY26 Share Repurchase Program

June 23, 2026 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced a $2 billion increase to its fiscal 2026 share repurchase program, bringing the total expected share repurchases to $7.5 billion. All repurchases will be completed by August 31, 2026. The company noted that the additional $2 billion is incremental to the $300 million it had already planned to repurchase for this quarter, bringing the total expected fourth quarter repurchases to $2.3 billion.

Including the increase, total planned shareholder returns for fiscal 2026 are expected to reach $11.5 billion, a more than 38% increase year-over-year. Following the expected repurchases, approximately $1 billion in additional repurchase capacity would remain available under the existing authorization. The company will request additional Board authorization in September 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are up 1.40 percent to $126.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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