Accenture Acquires Impendi For Undisclosed Sum

January 17, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Professional services company, Accenture plc (ACN) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Impendi, a sourcing and procurement services provider, to expand its private equity capabilities.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Post-acquisition, the company expects that Impendi will bring the procurement transformation capabilities ranging from advisory to technology, and managed services to the private equity clients and their companies.

Impendi, which was founded in 2014, has approximately 130 employees across the U.S. and India.

Currently, Accenture's stock is climbing 0.21 percent, to $354 on the New York Stock Exchange.

