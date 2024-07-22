News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Camelot Management Consultants - Quick Facts

July 22, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Camelot Management Consultants, a SAP-focused management and technology consulting firm from Germany. Camelot is a SAP partner in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with a broad client portfolio of large and midsize companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tobias Regenfuss, Technology lead Austria, Switzerland and Germany, Accenture, said: "With our acquisition of Camelot, we will further enhance our capabilities and services to help our clients use technology to address complex and pressing business needs and drive additional value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.