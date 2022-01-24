Accell Board Recommends Offer By KKR-led Consortium - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accell Group and the consortium led by KKR (KKR) and including Teslin announced that a merger agreement has been reached on a recommended public offer to be made by Sprint BidCo B.V. for all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Accell Group for 58.00 euros in cash per share. This represents a total consideration of approximately 1.56 billion euros. The Boards of Accell Group recommended the offer.

Sprint BidCo is an affiliate of the affiliated investment funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP or one of its affiliates. Teslin Alpine Acquisition B.V., a subsidiary of Teslin, is together with Sprint BidCo and KKR is the consortium.

Accell Group's existing Board of Management will continue to lead the Group.

