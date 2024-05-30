News & Insights

Stocks

Accelerate Diagnostics Unveils Executive Incentive Plan Linked to FDA Goals

May 30, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) is now available.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has rolled out an incentivizing plan for its top executives with a mix of long-term and performance-based rewards. Jack Phillips, David Patience, and Lawrence Mertz stand to gain from restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock units (PSUs), alongside hefty cash bonuses for the latter two, contingent on the company meeting specific FDA approval milestones for their Accelerate Wave system by the end of 2025. The RSUs are vested over three years, aiming to retain and motivate their executive team through direct equity ownership if the company’s strategic goals are met.

Learn more about AXDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.