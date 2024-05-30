Accelerate Diagnostics Unveils Executive Incentive Plan Linked to FDA Goals

An update from Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) is now available.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has rolled out an incentivizing plan for its top executives with a mix of long-term and performance-based rewards. Jack Phillips, David Patience, and Lawrence Mertz stand to gain from restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock units (PSUs), alongside hefty cash bonuses for the latter two, contingent on the company meeting specific FDA approval milestones for their Accelerate Wave system by the end of 2025. The RSUs are vested over three years, aiming to retain and motivate their executive team through direct equity ownership if the company’s strategic goals are met.

