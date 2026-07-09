Accelerant's Growth Story Hinges on Fee-Based Momentum

Accelerant Holdings ARX is reshaping its business around a more capital-light exchange model, using third-party insurer capacity, broader fronting relationships and AI-enabled workflows to support growth.

The stock’s core debate is no longer just premium growth. Investors are also watching whether ARX can convert platform scale, member expansion and steadier underwriting into more visible earnings over the next year.

How ARX Makes Money Across Three Segments

Accelerant reports through Exchange Services, MGA Operations and Underwriting. Exchange Services earns volume-based fees from capacity providers, MGA Operations generates commission revenue and equity income, and Underwriting includes net earned premiums, ceding commissions and investment income. In 2025, segment revenues topped $1 billion, with roughly 33% from Exchange Services, 24.5% from MGA Operations and 42.5% from Underwriting. That leaves ARX with a hybrid model, but earnings quality improves as fee-based activity becomes a larger share.

ARX Builds a More Capital-Light Platform & Utilizes AI

The clearest shift is toward third-party insurer participation. Third-party direct written premium reached 41% of Exchange Written Premium in the first quarter of 2026, up from 19% a year earlier, while unaffiliated direct commission rose to 27% of Exchange Services revenue from 16%. New U.S. fronting capacity is central to this transition. Incline P&C and Hippo each agreed to front more than $500 million in annual gross written premiums across U.S. specialty programs, broadening capacity and reducing dependence on retained risk.

Management is tying AI to economics, not just branding. Accelerant is training models on 156 million rows of proprietary data across 62,000 attributes and wants to reduce member onboarding from roughly three months to days. The company is also rolling out AI claims monitoring, actuarial support and profit signals. Operating leverage is already visible: Exchange Services revenue rose 41% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while fee-based Adjusted EBITDA grew 112%.

Accelerant Growth Rests on Members and Retention

Platform breadth remains a key support. Members increased to 296 in the first quarter of 2026, up from 280 in 2025 and 217 in 2024. Retention also points to expansion inside the existing base. Net revenue retention was 116%, or 122% excluding a terminated member, and Accelerant ended the quarter with more than $4 billion of annualized premium in its pipeline.

The consensus estimate for ARX's 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year increases.

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Why ARX Still Carries Execution Risk

The model is improving, but it is not fully de-risked. Hadron still represented 41% of third-party direct written premium in the first quarter of 2026, leaving partner concentration elevated despite progress.

Cash flow is another watch item, as operating cash flow swung to a $21.4 million use from $91.8 million provided a year earlier, partly reflecting reinsurance timing. Competition is also relevant. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL operates in excess and surplus lines for hard-to-place risks, while Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN provides specialty distribution and underwriting services to brokers, agents and carriers.

What ARX Signals Mean for Investors Now

The bottom line is that ARX offers a cleaner growth story as fee-based activity scales, but execution remains the proof point. Capacity diversification, onboarding efficiency and cash-flow consistency will determine how much confidence investors place in the model.

The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Style Scores are, B for Growth, A for Momentum and C for Value. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination suggests ARX screens better on near-term growth and momentum characteristics than on pure value. For investors, the stock looks more like an execution-confirmation story than a simple bargain play.

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Accelerant Holdings (ARX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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