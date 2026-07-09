Is Accelerant Stock a Buy After Its Sharp Pullback and Nearly 16X P/E?

Accelerant Holdings ARX has retreated sharply from its highs, but the operating story remains intact. Revenue growth, fee-based earnings and third-party platform participation still point to a business gaining scale.

The question is whether the lower stock price offsets the risks. For now, ARX looks more like a selective growth idea than an obvious buy-the-dip call. Over the year-to-date period, its shares have declined 23.6%, underperforming the industry’s fall of 5.5%.

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ARX Valuation Looks Lower

ARX trades at 15.99X forward 12-month earnings, below the industry average at 16.50X, the sector at 16.29X and the S&P 500 at 21.03X.

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That discount helps after the stock’s pullback. Still, the $15 price target versus the $13.07 share price suggests upside, not a dramatic rerating case.

Accelerant Delivers Strong Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Accelerant’s first-quarter 2026 revenues rose 57% year over year to $273.2 million. Adjusted earnings reached 17 cents per share, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 70% to $66.1 million.

The fee-led side is carrying much of the argument. Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to at least $285 million, including at least $276 million from fee-based businesses.

Why ARX Earnings Quality Is Improving

The mix shift matters because ARX wants to earn more from platform fees and less from retained underwriting risk. Third-party direct written premiums reached 41% of exchange written premiums in the quarter.

Exchange Services also offers attractive economics, with margins expected near 70%. Management expects net premium retention around 10% for 2026, reinforcing the capital-light direction.

Accelerant Risks to Watch

Hadron concentration remains a key watch item, even after improvement. Fronting arrangements must also ramp through 2026 and 2027 before investors can fully credit the diversification story.

Cash flow is another offset. Operating cash flow can swing with reinsurance timing, and the Underwriting segment posted only about a 4% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter.

ARX Stock Sits Between Growth and Caution

ARX has a credible growth setup: higher third-party participation, stronger take rates, growing members and a more fee-heavy earnings base. That separates it from a pure underwriting story.

Still, the current fiscal year earnings estimate implies a decline from the prior year. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. RYAN offers another way to track specialty insurance distribution and underwriting-management demand, while Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO provides investors with a broader insurance brokerage reference point.

How ARX Ratings Fit This Setup

The bottom line: ARX is improving operationally, but the stock is not a clean bargain. The growth signals are real, while concentration, cash timing and uneven underwriting profitability keep the risk-reward balanced.

ARX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B support the case for constructive near-term and growth characteristics, while its Value Score of C suggests the shares are not obviously mispriced on traditional value measures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Accelerant Holdings (ARX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.