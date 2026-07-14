Accelerant Advances Fee-Based Model With WoodStar Partnership

Accelerant Holdings ARX, a data-driven risk exchange company, has announced a strategic partnership with the newly formed WoodStar Reciprocal Exchange (WoodStar). WoodStar has secured more than $220 million in capital from third-party investors, including Kilter Finance, a KKR-backed fund provider for small and mid-sized insurers, and funds managed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL. Rated "A-" (Excellent) for financial strength, it will provide dedicated underwriting capacity to Accelerant's Risk Exchange when it begins operations in 2027.

This move supports ARX's ongoing shift toward a capital-light, fee-based business model. It holds no direct ownership stake in WoodStar. Instead, WoodStar will be managed by an attorney-in-fact majority-owned by Accelerant. This structure allows the company to expand insurance capacity while generating recurring fee income without taking on direct underwriting risk.

First-quarter 2026 earnings data shows this strategy is working very well. Third-party direct written premium rose to 41% of Exchange Written Premium in the first quarter of 2026 from 19% in the year-ago quarter. Unaffiliated direct commissions jumped to 27% of Exchange Services revenues from 16% in first-quarter 2025. In addition, recent agreements with Incline P&C and Hippo to front more than $500 million each in annual premiums are expected to drive major U.S. capacity growth into 2027.

The deal suggests that Accelerant's exchange model is gaining momentum. It also reflects the company's ability to bring established capital providers onto its platform, creating additional underwriting capacity to support future growth. With this added capacity, Accelerant is better positioned to expand its specialty insurance platform and capitalize on growth prospects.

ARX’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Accelerant have lost 18.5% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 6.3%.



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Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ARX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Finance sector are CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO and Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financials’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.46 per share, which indicates 9.3% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction in the past 60 days. CNO beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.9%.

The consensus mark for Horace Mann Educators’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.50 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 30.5%. The consensus estimate for HMN’s 2026 revenues indicates a 4% year-over-year increase.

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Accelerant Holdings (ARX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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