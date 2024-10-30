News & Insights

Accel Entertainment reports Q3 EPS 6c, consensus 19c

October 30, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $302.2M, consensus $297.03M. Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, “I am happy to report that we delivered another strong quarter and are making substantial progress closing our acquisition of FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, a natural extension of our convenient, local gaming platform. We continue to outperform casinos in our largest market, Illinois, and posted significant revenue increases in our fastest growing market, Nebraska. By strengthening our core and expanding our offerings, we believe we can continue to generate attractive low-teens returns on capital and improve our trading multiples, making Accel a compelling investment opportunity.”

