BioTech
ACAD

Acadia Pharmaceuticals' Phase 3 COMPASS PWS Trial Misses Primary Endpoint

September 24, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) said Wednesday that its Phase 3 COMPASS PWS study of carbetocin for the treatment of patients with hyperphagia or extreme hunger associated with Prader-Willi syndrome failed to meet its primary endpoint.

COMPASS PWS was a 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled global Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of intranasal carbetocin in individuals aged 5 to 30 years with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare genetic disorder. The trial found that intranasal carbetocin did not show a statistically significant improvement over placebo on the primary endpoint—the change from baseline to Week 12 on the Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT), a caregiver-reported measure of food-seeking behaviors in individuals with PWS.

The safety and tolerability profile of intranasal carbetocin was consistent with previous trials, with a low rate of adverse events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.