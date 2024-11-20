News & Insights

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Change Amid COO Departure

November 20, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the involuntary termination of Brendan Teehan, its Executive Vice President and COO, effective immediately, with plans for him to assist in transitioning his duties until the end of 2024. During this period, CEO Catherine Owen Adams will take over his responsibilities, leveraging her extensive 30-year experience in the pharmaceutical sector.

