Acadia Healthcare Ventures in South Carolina With Three Buyouts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC recently closed the acquisition of three opioid treatment program clinics in South Carolina. After the acquisition, these facilities will be rebranded as Clinton Comprehensive Treatment Center, Easley Comprehensive Treatment Center, and Ridgeland Comprehensive Treatment Center.

This move bodes well for ACHC as it will be able to cater to the underserved market demand of people suffering from opioid use disorder. This initiative is expected to impart higher revenues to Acadia Healthcare from its Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs) and subsequently, contribute to the overall top line of the behavioral healthcare services provider.

The recent announcement will allow ACHC to build its CTC footprint in South Carolina as these CTCs will be the company’s first in the state. ACHC operates CTCs in 165 locations spread across 33 U.S. states. The continued incidence of opioid use disorders nationwide may sustain the solid demand for ACHC’s CTCs in the days ahead. ACHC acquired three CTCs in North Carolina in early 2024.

Each of these newly acquired CTCs is designed to provide medication-assisted treatment programs, which integrate medication with crucial behavioral therapies and support services to help individuals struggling with opioid addiction. The facilities utilize a variety of treatment approaches, including individual and group therapy sessions, intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization or day treatment, as well as the road to recovery and other tailored programs.

Acadia Healthcare frequently pursues acquisitions or forms joint ventures with prominent U.S. health systems to open new hospitals or expand current ones by increasing bed capacity. The company’s management expects to add more than 400 beds to its existing facilities in 2024.

ACHC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare have plunged 15.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 19.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG. Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 24.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 18% while the estimate for revenues implies an improvement of 5.4% from the respective year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for DVA’s earnings has moved 0.9% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of HCA Healthcare beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 18.3% while the estimate for revenues implies an improvement of 8.9% from the respective prior-year tallies. The consensus mark for HCA’s earnings has moved 1.3% north in the past 60 days.

Pennant’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 7.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNTG’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 26% while the estimate for revenues implies an improvement of 24.4% from the respective prior-year tallies. The consensus mark for PNTG’s earnings has moved 2.2% north in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.