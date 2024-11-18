News & Insights

Stocks
ACHC

Acadia Healthcare price target lowered to $64 from $94 at RBC Capital

November 18, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix lowered the firm’s price target on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to $64 from $94 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The stock has sold off nearly 50% since the company disclosed requests for information and subpoenas from separate federal and state agencies in late September, with difficult press headlines also driving “atypically soft volume”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that its reduced price target for Acadia reflects increased uncertainty following the recent negative headlines and subsequent federal inquiries.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.