Acacia Research reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus 1c

Reports Q3 revenue $23.3M, consensus $27.25M.Martin McNulty, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Acacia’s third quarter results reflect the Company’s unwavering focus on value creation via its core technology, energy and industrials verticals. The Company generated $23.3 million in consolidated revenue, up 131% compared to the third quarter last year, recorded a net loss of $14.0 million and produced $1.7 million of Total Company Adjusted EBITDA, and $6.9 million of Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.1 Excluding the Company’s Intellectual Property Operations, Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million for the quarter. A breakdown of the Adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company’s operating segments for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30 is included in this Earnings Release and in the Company’s third quarter 2024 earnings presentation. Subsequent to the quarter, Acacia completed its third transaction in the last twelve months, acquiring Deflecto Acquisition, Inc., a leading specialty manufacturer of essential products serving the commercial transportation, HVAC and office markets for $103.7 million. I’m excited about the value creation potential Deflecto offers through product and operational optimization, and strategic M&A, and look forward to integrating Deflecto into Acacia’s growing portfolio of strategic assets.

