Abundante Limited Streamlines with Internal Share Transfer

Abundante Limited has transferred its full equity stake in TMC Concrete Pumping Services to TMC Pumping System to enhance operational efficiency. This internal share transfer aims to streamline the company’s administrative processes without affecting the financial performance or shareholder interests. Investors can expect no significant changes to the company’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for this fiscal year.

