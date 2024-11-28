Abundante Limited Acquires Neythal Road Property

Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd (SG:570) has released an update.

Abundante Limited, through its subsidiary TMC Concrete Pumping Services, has secured an option to purchase a property at 10 Neythal Road, Singapore, for S$3.25 million. This acquisition aims to enhance the Group’s operational efficiency by providing space for equipment maintenance and storage. The purchase will be financed with internally generated funds, reflecting a strategic move to improve workflow flexibility.

