Abundance International Changes Auditors in Strategic Move

November 15, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Abundance International Limited (SG:541) has released an update.

Abundance International Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders approved a resolution to change auditors from Foo Kon Tan LLP to Moore Stephens LLP. The decision was made through a transparent voting process by poll, ensuring the full voting rights of shareholders were respected. This move marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance corporate governance and transparency.

