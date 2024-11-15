Abundance International Changes Auditors in Strategic Move

Abundance International Limited (SG:541) has released an update.

Abundance International Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders approved a resolution to change auditors from Foo Kon Tan LLP to Moore Stephens LLP. The decision was made through a transparent voting process by poll, ensuring the full voting rights of shareholders were respected. This move marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance corporate governance and transparency.

For further insights into SG:541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.