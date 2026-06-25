ABSI Soars 36% on Positive Interim Update From Phase I Hair Loss Study

Absci ABSI shares surged 36% on Wednesday after the company reported positive interim data from the phase I portion of its ongoing phase I/IIa HEADLINE study evaluating ABS-201, an investigational PRLR antibody for androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

Per the early-stage data, the candidate was well tolerated across all evaluated dose levels, and pharmacokinetic data supported the potential for infrequent dosing, providing an encouraging early clinical update for the experimental hair loss therapy.

The HEADLINE study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy of ABS-201 in participants with and without AGA. The study is expected to enroll up to 227 healthy adult volunteers across single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts. The interim phase I data is from the SAD portion, in which 32 healthy participants were randomized to receive intravenous doses of 150 mg, 450 mg, 900 mg or 1800 mg of ABS-201 or placebo.

ABSI’s Interim Phase I SAD Results Support ABS-201 for AGA

Per Absci’s blinded interim phase I data analysis, ABS-201 was well tolerated across all four SAD cohorts, with no serious adverse events reported through the June 8, 2026, data cutoff. Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild, while only one moderate TEAE — a headache reported in the 900 mg cohort — was considered unlikely to be related to treatment.

Treatment-related TEAEs were reported in five participants and were all mild. Headache was the most commonly reported TEAE, occurring in four participants across the study. The proportion of participants reporting at least one TEAE ranged from 25% to 75% across dose groups.

Year to date, Absci shares have skyrocketed 188.7% compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth.



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Interim pharmacokinetic findings were also encouraging. Based on available follow-up data across all SAD cohorts, ABS-201 demonstrated an estimated half-life of at least 65 days. If confirmed with continued follow-up, the extended half-life could support a convenient dosing schedule of only two or three injections over six months. A less frequent dosing schedule has the potential to reduce treatment burden and support better patient adherence.

The interim analysis also showed that anti-drug antibodies did not appear to affect the candidate’s pharmacokinetic profile, suggesting immunogenicity has not emerged as a concern at this stage of development.

Next Clinical Milestones for ABCI’s ABS-201 in AGA

Absci’s AGA study has now advanced into the subcutaneous MAD portion after the Safety Review Committee reviewed the blinded safety and pharmacokinetic data from the SAD cohorts. ABSI expects to report interim proof-of-concept data from the ongoing MAD portion of the phase I/IIa HEADLINE study during the second half of 2026, followed by full proof-of-concept results in early 2027. Separately, the company also plans to initiate a phase II study evaluating ABS-201 in endometriosis later this year.

AGA, commonly known as male- or female-pattern hair loss, affects an estimated 80 million Americans. The condition leads to crown balding and receding hairlines in men and progressive hair thinning in women.

Current FDA-approved AGA therapies, including Kenvue’s KVUE Rogaine (minoxidil) and AdvaCare Pharma’s Propecia (finasteride), offer limited efficacy and are associated with notable side effects, leaving a significant unmet medical need. Kenvue was formerly Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Healthcare division before being spun off into an independent company in 2022.

ABS-201 takes a differentiated approach by targeting the prolactin receptor to stimulate hair follicle regeneration and promote durable hair regrowth. In preclinical studies, the antibody demonstrated statistically superior hair regrowth compared with Kenvue’s Rogaine in a mouse model, highlighting its potential as a novel treatment option if clinical benefits are confirmed in upcoming efficacy readouts.

Absci Corporation Price and Consensus

Absci Corporation price-consensus-chart | Absci Corporation Quote

ABSI's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Absci currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 118.9% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 15.4% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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