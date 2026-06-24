Absci Prices Offering Of $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Absci Corporation (ABSI) said on Wednesday that it has priced an underwritten offering of 13.495 million shares at $7.41 per share for gross proceeds of around $100 million.

Absci intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance ABS-201, Abscis AI-designed anti-PRLR antibody program across androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis, and general corporate purposes.

All shares in the offering, which is expected to be closed on or about June 25, are to be sold by ABSI.

The financing includes participation from Eli Lilly & Company, Adage, BVF Partners, Columbia Threadneedle, and others.

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