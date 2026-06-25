ABSCI CORP (ABSI) Soars 36.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Absci Corporation (ABSI) shares soared 36% in the last trading session to close at $10.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 40.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden stock price climb was observed after ABSI reported positive interim phase I data from the single ascending dose portion of its ongoing HEADLINE study evaluating ABS-201 for androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The investigational PRLR-targeting antibody was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no serious adverse events reported and an estimated half-life of at least 65 days, supporting the potential for infrequent dosing. The study has advanced into the multiple ascending dose phase, with interim proof-of-concept data expected in the second half of 2026 and full results in early 2027. ABS-201 is designed to stimulate hair follicle regeneration and could offer a differentiated treatment option for AGA.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.61 million, up 341.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ABSCI CORP, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ABSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ABSCI CORP is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), finished the last trading session 2.2% higher at $71.15. HALO has returned 1.3% over the past month.

Halozyme Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.7% over the past month to $1.82. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +18.2%. Halozyme Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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