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ABM

ABM Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

June 05, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABM (ABM) reaffirmed fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects organic revenue growth toward the top end of the 3% to 4% range, and total revenue growth toward the top end of the 4% to 5% range. Segment operating margin is projected toward the low end of the 7.8% to 8.0% range, and adjusted EPS is still expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.15.

Second quarter net income was $43.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Segment operating margin was 7.3% compared to 7.9% last year. Adjusted net income was $52.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $54.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period. Revenue increased 8.4% year over year to $2.3 billion, including 6.1% organic growth and 2.3% growth from acquisitions.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ABM shares are up 2.76 percent to $40.99.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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