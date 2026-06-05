ABM Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ABM (ABM) reaffirmed fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects organic revenue growth toward the top end of the 3% to 4% range, and total revenue growth toward the top end of the 4% to 5% range. Segment operating margin is projected toward the low end of the 7.8% to 8.0% range, and adjusted EPS is still expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.15.

Second quarter net income was $43.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Segment operating margin was 7.3% compared to 7.9% last year. Adjusted net income was $52.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $54.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period. Revenue increased 8.4% year over year to $2.3 billion, including 6.1% organic growth and 2.3% growth from acquisitions.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ABM shares are up 2.76 percent to $40.99.

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