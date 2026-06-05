ABM Industries Inc Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc (ABM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $43.1 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $42.2 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ABM Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $52.9 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.290 billion from $2.111 billion last year.

ABM Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.1 Mln. vs. $42.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.290 Bln vs. $2.111 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.85 To $ 4.15 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 5 %

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