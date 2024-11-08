News & Insights

Able View Global Secures $4M to Boost Market Growth

November 08, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Able View Global (ABLV) has released an update.

Able View Global Inc., a leading brand management partner for beauty and personal care brands in China, has secured $4 million through convertible notes issued to non-U.S. investors. This funding will enhance the company’s working capital and support potential mergers and acquisitions, further solidifying its market presence. With a diverse product portfolio, Able View aims to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success in China’s dynamic market.

