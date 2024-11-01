Able View Faces Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Challenge

Able View Global (ABLV) has released an update.

Able View Global Inc., a key player in China’s e-commerce for beauty brands, has received a warning from Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum bid price requirement of $1. The company has until April 28, 2025, to comply with the rules, during which its shares will continue trading. Able View is exploring options to address this issue and maintain its listing status.

