ABL Group Expands with Proper Marine Acquisition

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL Group is set to enhance its global expertise in design and engineering by acquiring Brazil-based Proper Marine, a move that aligns with its strategic focus on the maritime and energy sectors. The acquisition, valued at USD 4.0 million, will integrate Proper Marine’s 90-strong team with ABL’s Longitude design house, boosting capabilities in vessel design and supporting renewable energy projects. This expansion strengthens ABL’s presence in the Americas and offers opportunities for larger design projects and professional development.

