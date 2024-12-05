News & Insights

Stocks

ABL Group Expands with Proper Marine Acquisition

December 05, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ABL Group is set to enhance its global expertise in design and engineering by acquiring Brazil-based Proper Marine, a move that aligns with its strategic focus on the maritime and energy sectors. The acquisition, valued at USD 4.0 million, will integrate Proper Marine’s 90-strong team with ABL’s Longitude design house, boosting capabilities in vessel design and supporting renewable energy projects. This expansion strengthens ABL’s presence in the Americas and offers opportunities for larger design projects and professional development.

For further insights into GB:0QXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.