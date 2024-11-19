Abivax Initiates $150 Million ATM Program on Nasdaq

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX) has released an update.

Abivax has launched an At-The-Market (ATM) program on Nasdaq, allowing the company to raise up to $150 million by issuing American Depositary Shares (ADS) over the next three years. This strategic move is aimed at supporting its clinical programs and general corporate purposes, providing flexibility in its financing strategy. Piper Sandler & Co. will act as the sales agent, facilitating the sale of ADSs to eligible investors.

