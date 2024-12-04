News & Insights

Abivax initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

December 04, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

JMP Securities initiated coverage of Abivax (ABVX) with an Outperform rating and $33 price target Abivax is focused on the development and commercialization of obefazimod, a novel immune modulator for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company has demonstrated “robust” Phase 2b results in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and results from two Phase 3 induction trials are anticipated in early Q2 of 2025. It believes the commercial potential for obefazimod is “compelling.”

