Abivax initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage of Abivax (ABVX) with an Outperform rating and $33 price target Abivax is focused on the development and commercialization of obefazimod, a novel immune modulator for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company has demonstrated “robust” Phase 2b results in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and results from two Phase 3 induction trials are anticipated in early Q2 of 2025. It believes the commercial potential for obefazimod is “compelling.”
