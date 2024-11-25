News & Insights

Abits Group Expands Bitcoin Mining Fleet with New Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Abits Group (ABTS) has released an update.

Abits Group Inc., a digital data center operator in the U.S., is expanding its Bitcoin mining capabilities by acquiring 400 additional Antminer T21 units, increasing its total mining fleet to 2,375 units in Tennessee. This strategic move is set to boost the company’s total hash power to over 500 PH/s, enhancing its mining efficiency and capacity. The new machines come with a one-year warranty, promising improved performance with a hash rate of 190 TH/s per unit.

