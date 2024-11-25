Abits Group Expands Bitcoin Mining Fleet with New Acquisition

Abits Group (ABTS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Abits Group Inc., a digital data center operator in the U.S., is expanding its Bitcoin mining capabilities by acquiring 400 additional Antminer T21 units, increasing its total mining fleet to 2,375 units in Tennessee. This strategic move is set to boost the company’s total hash power to over 500 PH/s, enhancing its mining efficiency and capacity. The new machines come with a one-year warranty, promising improved performance with a hash rate of 190 TH/s per unit.
For further insights into ABTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.