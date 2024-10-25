Abits Group deploys 500 S19XP mining machines at Tennessee site

Abits Group (ABTS) announced the deployment of 500 S19XP mining machines at its Duff, Tennessee site. These new additions will enhance the company’s total hash rate by 70,500 terahashes, or TH, boosting operational capacity. The S19XP machines, recognized for their efficiency and performance in Bitcoin mining, are scheduled to be fully operational by the end of October.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ABTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.