Abits Group deploys 500 S19XP mining machines at Tennessee site

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Abits Group (ABTS) announced the deployment of 500 S19XP mining machines at its Duff, Tennessee site. These new additions will enhance the company’s total hash rate by 70,500 terahashes, or TH, boosting operational capacity. The S19XP machines, recognized for their efficiency and performance in Bitcoin mining, are scheduled to be fully operational by the end of October.

Stocks mentioned

ABTS

